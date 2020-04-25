Saints' Adam Trautman: New Orleans adds in third round
The Saints selected Trautman in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 105th overall.
Trautman arrives to New Orleans from the small school ranks, but the former Dayton standout brings a legitimate NFL frame at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. He also possesses uncommon quickness (6.78-second three-cone drill), though his 4.8-second 40-yard dash implies limited seam-stretching ability. For a relatively big tight end, Trautman could prove a nifty underneath target once Jared Cook's tenure with the Saints concludes.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
Later-round wide receivers have to fight for playing time, but we'll track every wide receiver...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round RB pick tracker
Later-round running backs typically have a longer path to touches, but we'll track every backfield...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.
-
NFL Draft: TE Pick Analysis
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the...
-
Lynn Bowden, Bryan Edwards to Raiders
The Raider went for upside with consecutive picks in the third round, and it gives Derek Carr...
-
Ke'Shawn Vaughn gives Bucs an RB battle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a running back battle brewing and the winner could have a huge...