Saints' Adam Trautman: New Orleans adds in third round

The Saints selected Trautman in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 105th overall.

Trautman arrives to New Orleans from the small school ranks, but the former Dayton standout brings a legitimate NFL frame at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. He also possesses uncommon quickness (6.78-second three-cone drill), though his 4.8-second 40-yard dash implies limited seam-stretching ability. For a relatively big tight end, Trautman could prove a nifty underneath target once Jared Cook's tenure with the Saints concludes.