Trautman isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Chargers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
While all of Michael Thomas, Trautman and Taysom Hill weren't seen uniform before Friday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Jarvis Landry were, so it appears as if some of the first-team offense will handle some in-game reps in the Saints' exhibition finale. With Trautman and Hill sidelined, though, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson, J.P. Holtz and Lucas Krull will be the team's available tight ends.