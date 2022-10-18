Trautman (ankle) isn't taking part in Tuesday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant on the Saints' second official Week 7 injury report, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Trautman's absence from practice comes as little surprise after he departed Sunday's loss to the Bengals with a left ankle injury that will most likely keep him sidelined for the Saints' Week 7 game in Arizona on Thursday night, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Unless Trautman shows significant improvement and gets back on the field in some capacity Wednesday to put himself in position to play this week, Juwan Johnson should have a clear path to a big snap share at tight end.