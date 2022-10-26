Trautman (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Trautman was unable to play in Week 7 due to an ankle injury and remains sidelined to start Week 8 prep. In his absence, Juwan Johnson secured all five of his targets for 32 yards and two scores. Trautman will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, but if he's ultimately sidelined again, Johnson figures to be the primary beneficiary.