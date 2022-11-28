Trautman reeled in his only target for 17 yards during Sunday's 13-0 loss versus San Francisco.
Trautman made the most of his limited receiving role with 13 yards after the catch on his lone target Week 12. The 25-year-old also played more offensive snaps (35) than fellow tight end Juwan Johnson (27) for the second game in a row, though the two ultimately combined for just three targets from struggling quarterback Andy Dalton. With the Saints' receiving corps near full health after being banged up for much of the season, Trautman's production should remain capped by his short-yardage and blocking roles.