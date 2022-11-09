Trautman gathered in his lone target for eight yards during Monday's 27-13 defeat to the Ravens.

Trautman caught one pass for eight yards during his return from a two-week layoff due to an ankle issue. However, the tight end still played his second fewest offensive snaps (18) of the year, as he logged a season low in this category before exiting with this injury against Cincinnati in Week 6. While Trautman could see increased playing time moving forward, he still figures to firmly slot in behind No. 1 tight end Juwan Johnson. As a result, don't expect the 25-year-old Trautman to attract significantly more opportunities against Pittsburgh on Sunday.