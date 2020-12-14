Trautman caught his lone target for 12 yards in the Saints' 24-21 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Jared Cook has apparently been revived, as the veteran tight end has scored in both of his last two contests. As a result, Trautman remains a second-string option and a player best suited for dynasty rosters rather than redraft rosters at this point.
