Trautman caught their only target for 18 yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat against Carolina.
Trautman recorded one of the Saints' 15 total receptions Week 18. This final stat line is an accurate representation of the 25-year-old's limited role this season. On 503 offensive snaps over 15 games, Trautman posted 18 catches on 22 targets for 207 yards and a touchdown. This was a marked step down from his role during the 2021 season when he recorded 43 targets on 615 offensive plays in 13 games. The 2020 third-round pick also never finished with more than three targets in any game during the 2022 campaign, as he was consistently overshadowed by emergent No. 1 tight end Juwan Johnson. Trautman's lack of production despite the Saints' recurring injuries at wide receiver this season does not bode well for his fantasy relevance heading into the 2023 season.
