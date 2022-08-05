Trautman feels more athletic and healthier than he did at this time last season and wants to be a bigger part of the Saints' passing attack in 2022, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.

Trautman spent most of 2021 atop the Saints' tight end depth chart but didn't do much with the opportunity, totaling just 263 yards and two touchdowns. With a healthy Michael Thomas and rookie first-round pick Chris Olave expected to draw more defensive attention on the outside, Trautman should have more space to get open inside and expects to help the team control the ball by moving the chains.