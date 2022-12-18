Trautman (ankle) is listed as active Sunday versus the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Trautman experienced a season-high 80 percent snap share Week 13 with fellow tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) sidelined, but it didn't translate to the box score (two catches for 28 yards on three targets). Following the Saints' Week 14 bye, Trautman and Johnson had their practice reps capped Wednesday through Friday and entered the weekend as questionable due to respective ankle issues, but both will be available to the offense Sunday. Johnson's overall 31-349-5 line on 49 targets this season gives him a leg up in terms of fantasy, as Trautman himself has mustered 16-173-1 on 19 targets.
More News
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Another limited showing•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Limited with ankle issue•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Moderate outing despite No. 1 role•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: Should serve as top TE on Monday•
-
Saints' Adam Trautman: One catch in loss•