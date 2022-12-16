Trautman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Trautman and Juwan Johnson (ankle) followed the same practice schedule (limited participation all week) and now both are listed as questionable ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. With Johnson out for the last game, Trautman handled season-high 80 percent snap share and tied his season high of three targets, though it was Taysom Hill had more fantasy impact thanks to a 30-yard TD catch.