Trautman (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
Trautman dealt with the same injury last week and took a questionable tag into Sunday's game against the Falcons before gaining clearance ahead of kickoff. Though he took on a normal snap share (65 percent), Trautman drew just one target on the afternoon, while position mate Juwan Johnson (four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on six targets) commanded more attention from quarterback Andy Dalton despite playing eight fewer snaps than Trautman. Assuming Trautman is able to play through the ankle issue again this weekend in Cleveland, expect him to once again see most of his work as a blocker while Johnson serves as the Saints' preferred pass-catching tight end.
