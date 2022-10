Trautman (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against Arizona, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Trautman suffered the ankle injury in the team's Week 6 loss to the Bengals and was unable to practice during the short week ahead of Thursday's matchup. The tight end will turn his sights on preparing for Week 8, while Juwan Johnson will likely see increased snaps in Week 7.