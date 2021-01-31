Trautman hauled in 17 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown as a rookie in 2020.

With Jared Cook operating as New Orleans' primary tight end for most of the season, Trautman was minimally involved in the receiving game as a rookie. He topped out his season at 3 receptions and 45 yards, though his outlook for 2021 is a bit more encouraging. The veteran Cook is set to be a free agent, and after spending a third-round pick on Trautman in 2020, the team may be confident enough in him to let Cook walk. If Trautman is New Orleans' primary pass-catching tight end next season, he could be a productive fantasy player, though who's under center will certainly contribute to his production.

