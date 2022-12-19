Trautman did not catch his lone target during Sunday's 21-18 victory over the Falcons.

Trautman returned to his limited role as a receiver versus Atlanta. Fellow tight end Juwan Johnson actually led the Saints in targets (six), receptions (four) and receiving touchdowns (two) during his return from a one-game absence with an ankle injury. While Trautman's 36 offensive snaps still outdid Johnson's 28, it's clear that New Orleans prefers the 6-foot-4 Johnson to serve a much bigger pass-catching role when both are available. Barring injuries, expect Trautman to continue playing a minimal factor in the Saints' limited passing offense over the final three weeks of the regular season.