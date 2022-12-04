Trautman is likely to serve as the Saints' starting tight end in Monday's game at Tampa Bay with Juwan Johnson (ankle) listed as out for the contest.

New Orleans could elevate one or both of J.P. Holtz or Lucas Krull from the practice squad before Monday, but at the moment, Trautman and Taysom Hill are the only healthy tight ends on the active roster. Considering that the jack-of-all-trades Hill has lined up as a receiver or in-line tight end on just 91 of his 195 snaps on offense this season, Trautman looks like the better bet to step into Johnson's role as the Saints' top pass-catching tight end. Trautman hasn't logged more than three targets in any game this season and would still represent little more than a dart throw at the position for fantasy managers who are lacking appealing alternatives.