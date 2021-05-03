Trautman is expected to step into a starting role this season, Katherine Terrell of the Athletic reports.

After letting both Jared Cook and Josh Hill walk in free agency, New Orleans did almost nothing to replenish the tight end room this offseason outside of signing Broncos castoff Nick Vannett. The team's belief in Trautman may be the main reason why, as the all-around tight end followed up a 900-yard, 14-touchdown 2019 season at Dayton with an impressive rookie campaign that saw Trautman finish as Pro Football Focus' No. 1 blocking tight end in 2020. Should a jump in targets follow his likely surge in playing time this fall, Trautman could become a significant fantasy contributor before long.