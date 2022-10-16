Trautman exited Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a foot injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Trautman was rolled up on in the second quarter and needed assistance to get to the sideline. After visiting the blue medical tent, he emerged without a shoe on his left foot and was carted to the locker room. It's unclear if Trautman will be able to return, but if he doesn't he'll end Week 6 with one catch (on one target) for eight yards.
