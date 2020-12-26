Trautman reeled in both of his targets for 45 yards in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings on Friday.
Most of Trautman's production came on a 41-yard grab, but he was otherwise uninvolved. Trautman has little scoring upside, and the timeshare with Jared Cook leaves the former off the fantasy radar in most formats.
