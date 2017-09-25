Saints' Adrian Peterson: Eleven touches in Week 3
Peterson gained 33 yards on nine carries in Sunday's win against the Panthers. He also had two catches on two targets for four yards.
Mark Ingram led the Saints with 14 carries, but Peterson remained involved, both early and late. Peterson was even given first crack at the goal line, receiving a carry from the Carolina four-yard line on the Saints' first drive -- a play on which he was stuffed behind the line, leading to a Michael Thomas touchdown reception on the next play. Still, the running back snaps continue to skew in Ingram's favor, as the starter played 29 of the Saints' 58 offensive snaps (50 percent), whereas Peterson was limited to only 14 snaps (24 percent). It's been a rough ride for Peterson's fantasy owners through three games, but the future Hall of Famer continues to see enough touches to warrant ownership in most leagues, particularly given his upside should the oft-injured Ingram have to miss time for any reason.
