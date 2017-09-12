Saints' Adrian Peterson: Just 18 yards rushing in Saints debut

Peterson had six carries for 18 yards in Monday's loss to the Vikings. He played just nine snaps.

Peterson began the game with a nine-yard run and then was rarely used as the Saints fell behind early. Even more troubling for his fantasy value was that rookie Alvin Kamara was used extensively and had seven carries for 18 yards and four receptions on six targets. Meanwhile Mark Ingram had six carries and five targets (even though all three struggled to run the ball). It's just one game and Peterson's usage will likely be dictated by game flow, but he looks like the third option in the running game.