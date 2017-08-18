Saints' Adrian Peterson: May not play in preseason
Peterson isn't sure if he will play in any preseason games, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Peterson has been a full participant in training camp practices and has drawn rave reviews from his new teammates and coaches. In fact, the former Viking last saw preseason action in 2013, so there's little reason to fret his absence during the meaningless exhibition season. Although listed behind Mark Ingram on the running back depth chart, Peterson is expected to see his fair share of touches in the Saints' committee backfield.
More News
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Making strong impression on teammates•
-
Adrian Peterson: Signs two-year deal with Saints•
-
Adrian Peterson: Approaching deal with Saints•
-
Adrian Peterson: Leaves New Orleans without contract•
-
Adrian Peterson: Worked out for Patriots•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...