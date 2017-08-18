Saints' Adrian Peterson: May not play in preseason

Peterson isn't sure if he will play in any preseason games, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Peterson has been a full participant in training camp practices and has drawn rave reviews from his new teammates and coaches. In fact, the former Viking last saw preseason action in 2013, so there's little reason to fret his absence during the meaningless exhibition season. Although listed behind Mark Ingram on the running back depth chart, Peterson is expected to see his fair share of touches in the Saints' committee backfield.