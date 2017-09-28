Saints' Adrian Peterson: Not practicing Thursday

Peterson did not participate in Thursday's practice for an undisclosed reason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The exact nature of Peterson's absence is currently unknown at this time, but it's an odd development in what has been a rough start to the star tailback's season. He is coming off a game where he had 11 touches but played just 14 snaps, as fellow running back Mark Ingram continues to out-snap him. The Saints are set to play the Dolphins in London on Sunday, so expect an official update on Peterson's status in the next day or so.