Saints' Adrian Peterson: Nursing knee issue

Peterson was absent from practice Thursday after he apparently tweaked his knee in the Saints' first session of the week Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport suggests that Peterson's absence was due to a combination of the knee issue and a maintenance day, so for the moment, it doesn't seem as though he's at any serious risk of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins. However, if Peterson is still hobbled by the knee injury Friday and is unable to practice, his status for Week 4 would be in more peril. With no more than 11 touches in any of his first three contests and a 3.3 yards-per-carry average for the season, Peterson's already shrinking fantasy value would take another hit if he's forced to miss time for injury-related reasons.