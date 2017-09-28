Saints' Adrian Peterson: Receives rest day Thursday
Peterson missed Thursday's practice in order to rest, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Peterson's absence Thursday initially was due to a tweaked knee from Wednesday's session, but the DNP was merely termed a rest day by the Saints. Through three games, the veteran running back is surely dealing with the bumps and bruises that come with the profession of running back. Assuming he's healthy, Peterson (21 percent of the offensive snaps this season) will continue to handle a scaled-back workload behind Mark Ingram (49 percent) and rookie Alvin Kamara (35 percent) on game day, as evidenced by each running back's respective usage to date.
