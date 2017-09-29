Saints' Adrian Peterson: Returns to practice
Peterson (rest) returned to practice Friday, the Times-Picayune reports.
Peterson sat out of Thursday's practice to rest his ailing knee, and the 32-year-old is likely in store for more rest days over the course of this season in order to maintain his health. He's only been on the field for 39 snaps over New Orleans' first three games, and it appears he'll continue to be in a time share with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in Week 4 against the Dolphins, which is taking place in London.
More News
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Receives rest day Thursday•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Nursing knee issue•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Eleven touches in Week 3•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Stymied again in Week 2 loss•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Disappointed with workload•
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...