Saints' Adrian Peterson: Returns to practice

Peterson (rest) returned to practice Friday, the Times-Picayune reports.

Peterson sat out of Thursday's practice to rest his ailing knee, and the 32-year-old is likely in store for more rest days over the course of this season in order to maintain his health. He's only been on the field for 39 snaps over New Orleans' first three games, and it appears he'll continue to be in a time share with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in Week 4 against the Dolphins, which is taking place in London.

