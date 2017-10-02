Saints' Adrian Peterson: Six snaps in Week 4
Peterson gained four yards on four carries in Sunday's win against the Dolphins.
The cameras at Wembley Stadium in London were often trained on Peterson, who spent most of the game standing stoically on the sideline. In fact, the former Viking played only six of the Saints' 74 offensive snaps, with Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara seeing the majority of the playing time. At this point it's become clear that Peterson is third in the running back pecking order, and while head coach Sean Payton's backfield usage has been historically unpredictable, it will likely take an Ingram injury for fantasy owners to feel comfortable starting Peterson in the vast majority of leagues.
