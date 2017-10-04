Saints' Adrian Peterson: Still has confidence of coaches

Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas believes it's only a matter of time before Peterson makes an impact, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Heading into a Week 5 bye, Peterson has been vastly overshadowed by both Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, managing just 27 carries for 81 yards and two catches for four yards. Kamara and Ingram have combined for 131 scrimmage yards per game, with the rookie coming off a huge Week 4 in which he piled up 10 receptions, 96 total yards and his second touchdown of the year. Given his role as the team's second choice for early down carries, Peterson faces a difficult path to fantasy relevance so long as Ingram stays healthy. It does at least seem that the Saints want to keep the 32-year-old involved in some capacity.