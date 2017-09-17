Saints' Adrian Peterson: Stymied again in Week 2 loss
Peterson ran for 26 yards on eight carries in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots.
Less than a week after reportedly being frustrated for not having a chance to run it up Minnesota's donkey, Peterson again was mostly quiet against the Patriots. The odds of things getting better for Peterson are bleak unless there are significant changes soon. Always a peculiar fit in New Orleans -- given his downhill style and the Saints' penchant for spreading it out -- the team has little use for Peterson's talents when trailing by multiple scores for large chunks of a game, as they have against the Vikings and Patriots. Sean Payton is excellent at incorporating backs into the passing game, but both Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are better than Peterson in that regard, often rendering the latter a spectator for long stretches.
