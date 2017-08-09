Saints' Adrian Peterson: Won't play Thursday

Peterson won't take the field for Thursday's preseason game at Cleveland, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Saints fans will have to wait at least a week to see Peterson in his new uniform, but even if he does make an appearance at some point this month, his reps could be capped due to his lack of preseason action in his last few seasons with the Vikings. In fact, he hasn't played during exhibition season since 2013 nor handled a carry since 2011. It's unclear if his primary competition for lead-back duty, Mark Ingram, will suit up Thursday, but Travaris Cadet, Daniel Lasco and rookie Alvin Kamara are seemingly in line for a large share of the backfield work in the preseason opener.