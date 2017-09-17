Play

Muhammad is inactive due to coach's decision for the Saints Week 2 matchup with the Patriots, Scott DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

Muhammad is little more than a backup lineman for New Orleans. He didn't see any run on defense in Week 1 and was on the field for just five special teams snaps. His absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the team.

