Anzalone (shoulder) recorded seven tackles and a sack over two games in 2019.

For the second time since entering the league three years ago, Anzalone was placed on IR before playing his fifth game. He played a full season in 2018 and posted 59 tackles, two sacks and an interception. The 2017 third-round pick showcased potential in that campaign, but he can't be penciled in for a starting role in 2020 due to injury concerns. However, since he's on his rookie contract, he'll likely survive cut day at least.

