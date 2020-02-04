Saints' Alex Anzalone: Another injury-plagued year
Anzalone (shoulder) recorded seven tackles and a sack over two games in 2019.
For the second time since entering the league three years ago, Anzalone was placed on IR before playing his fifth game. He played a full season in 2018 and posted 59 tackles, two sacks and an interception. The 2017 third-round pick showcased potential in that campaign, but he can't be penciled in for a starting role in 2020 due to injury concerns. However, since he's on his rookie contract, he'll likely survive cut day at least.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates players with strong second half performances in 2019,...
-
2020 WR Projections: A Terry on top
Heath Cummings says last year's rookie class is ready to explode in 2020.
-
2/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers from a Fantasy...
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...