Saints' Alex Anzalone: Expects to be ready for 2018
Anzalone said Tuesday that he's progressing well from October surgery to repair his right shoulder and indicated that he's "excited" to get back on the field in 2018, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The linebacker was less confident that he would be at full strength for the start of the Saints' offseason program in the spring, but it doesn't appear Anzalone is concerned about his recovery stretching into the start of training camp. A 2017 third-round pick, Anzalone had served in a starting role in the Saints' first four games before suffering the season-ending injury and finishing his inaugural NFL campaign with 16 stops and one sack.
