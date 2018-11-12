Anzalone had five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's win against the Bengals.

Anzalone has quietly strung together three straight five-tackle performances and his sack on Sunday was his first of the year. While Anzalone is not a three-down player, his playing time has stabilized the last few weeks since an up-and-down start to the year. As evidenced by the three turnovers he's forced this year, Anzalone could make some noise in the second half as a high-upside option in deeper IDP leagues if he continues to see consistent playing time.