Anzalone recorded five tackles (five solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 30-28 win over the Texans on Monday.

Anazalone finished second on the team in tackles and contributed one of the six sacks the Saints' defense produced against Houston. Anzalone had a career year in 2018-19 thanks to 59 tackles (45 solo) and 2.0 sacks, and it's reasonable to expect a similar level of play this season.