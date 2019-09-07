Saints' Alex Anzalone: Full participant Friday
Anzalone (shoulder) practiced fully Friday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The news of a full participation is certainly good for Anzalone, who practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. The 23-year-old had been nursing a shoulder injury since the Saints' preseason opener against Minnesota. Now seemingly healthy, Anzalone figures to see a prominent role Monday against Houston, although Kiko Alonso could also rotate in at middle linebacker.
More News
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: Managing shoulder issue•
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: Hoping to play Week 1•
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: New career high in sacks•
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: First sack of season•
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: Slated to start at middle linebacker•
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: Splits snaps in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
Sleepers: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1