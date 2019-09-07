Anzalone (shoulder) practiced fully Friday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The news of a full participation is certainly good for Anzalone, who practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. The 23-year-old had been nursing a shoulder injury since the Saints' preseason opener against Minnesota. Now seemingly healthy, Anzalone figures to see a prominent role Monday against Houston, although Kiko Alonso could also rotate in at middle linebacker.

