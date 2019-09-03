Saints' Alex Anzalone: Hoping to play Week 1
Head coach Sean Payton said that he's hopeful Anzalone (undisclosed) will be ready for Monday's season opener against the Texans, Luke Johnson of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports.
It's unclear what the exact nature of Anzalone's issue is. The 23-year-old hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury in the Saints' preseason opener against the Vikings. In 16 games last season, Anzalone recorded 59 total tackles, two sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles.
More News
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: New career high in sacks•
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: First sack of season•
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: Slated to start at middle linebacker•
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: Splits snaps in opener•
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: Full participant Thursday•
-
Saints' Alex Anzalone: Expects to be ready for 2018•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 Waivers: Top under-drafted picks
In Jamey Eisenberg's first look at the waiver wire, he looks at some of the most under-drafted...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...