Head coach Sean Payton said that he's hopeful Anzalone (undisclosed) will be ready for Monday's season opener against the Texans, Luke Johnson of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports.

It's unclear what the exact nature of Anzalone's issue is. The 23-year-old hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury in the Saints' preseason opener against the Vikings. In 16 games last season, Anzalone recorded 59 total tackles, two sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles.