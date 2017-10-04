Saints' Alex Anzalone: Lands on IR
Anzalone (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
What a brutal blow for Anzalone. The rookie saw his window open up courtesy of injuries in front of him and he took full advantage of the opportunity. It's hard to see how this will impact his job status for the 2018 season, but Anzalone looked good enough from an outside perspective to at least earn his keeps next year.
More News
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...