Anzalone (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

What a brutal blow for Anzalone. The rookie saw his window open up courtesy of injuries in front of him and he took full advantage of the opportunity. It's hard to see how this will impact his job status for the 2018 season, but Anzalone looked good enough from an outside perspective to at least earn his keeps next year.