Head coach Sean Payton said Friday that it's unlikely Anzalone (shoulder) will return in 2019, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Anzalone was placed on injured reserve Monday after undergoing a procedure on his shoulder. In two games this season, the 24-year-old logged seven total tackles (all solo) and a sack. In his absence, Kiko Alonso could see a bigger role at middle linebacker.