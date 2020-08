Anzalone has been "entrenched with the [first team],' Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Triplett further added that rookie Zack Baun and new addition Nigel Bradham will compete for the No. 2 linebacker role, but "Anzalone's the one to beat so far." It's encouraging news for the fourth-year linebacker, who was placed on the injured reserve last September due to a shoulder injury and has only played a full season once in his career.