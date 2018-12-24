Saints' Alex Anzalone: Logs career-high second sack
Anzalone racked up four tackles and one sack during Sunday's victory over Pittsburgh.
Anzalone came through big in one of the most important games of the season, one that helped New Orleans clinch home-field advantage throughout the postseason. However, he's averaging just 3.5 tackles per contest this season while playing in a situational role, rendering Anzalone as nothing more than a sack-dependent IDP option for the Saints' regular-season finale in Week 17 against Carolina.
