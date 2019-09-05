Anzalone was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

Azalone has now been disclosed to be dealing with a shoulder injury, though his chances of suiting up versus the Texans on Monday remain unclear. The 23-year-old has been nursing the shoulder injury since New Orleans' preseason opener versus Minnesota. Kiko Alonso would likely slot into the starting lineup if Anzalone were to miss any time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week