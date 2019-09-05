Saints' Alex Anzalone: Managing shoulder issue
Anzalone was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.
Azalone has now been disclosed to be dealing with a shoulder injury, though his chances of suiting up versus the Texans on Monday remain unclear. The 23-year-old has been nursing the shoulder injury since New Orleans' preseason opener versus Minnesota. Kiko Alonso would likely slot into the starting lineup if Anzalone were to miss any time.
