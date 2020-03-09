Play

Anzalone (shoulder) is fully recovered from September surgery, Luke Johnson of nola.com reports.

Anzalone was placed on injured reserve in September, finishing 2019 with seven tackles and one sack in two games. He started seven of 16 games the previous season, notching 59 tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception. The 2017 third-round pick is now entering the final season of his rookie contract and should have a shot at a starting job in 2020. Demario Davis is the only sure-thing starter among the LBs currently on the Saints' roster.

