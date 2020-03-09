Saints' Alex Anzalone: Proclaims health
Anzalone (shoulder) is fully recovered from September surgery, Luke Johnson of nola.com reports.
Anzalone was placed on injured reserve in September, finishing 2019 with seven tackles and one sack in two games. He started seven of 16 games the previous season, notching 59 tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception. The 2017 third-round pick is now entering the final season of his rookie contract and should have a shot at a starting job in 2020. Demario Davis is the only sure-thing starter among the LBs currently on the Saints' roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.