Anzalone won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins after suffering a right shoulder injury, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Anzalone exited in the first half of Sunday's tilt before being officially ruled out in the second half. Craig Robertson and Hau'oli Kikaha appear in line for some extra snaps in Anzalone's absence.

