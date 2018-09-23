Anzalone is expected to draw the start at middle linebacker in Sunday's tilt against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Anzalone warmed up with the first-team defense as the starter at middle linebacker prior to the game, while Manti Te'o remains sidelined with a knee injury. Anzalone has accounted for four tackles through the first two weeks of the regular season.

