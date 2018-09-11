Anzalone had four tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. He played 34 of the Saints' 66 defensive snaps.

While Demario Davis played every defensive snap, Anzalone, A.J. Klein (25 snaps) and Manti Te'o (27 snaps) each saw a roughly equal amount of playing time in the opener, with only Anzalone -- who at least forced a turnover -- doing much of note in an ugly defensive performance. It's only one week so it may be too early to rush to judgment, but if Klein, Te'o and Anzalone continue to split snaps, it may be difficult for IDP owners to trust any Saints linebacker except Davis.