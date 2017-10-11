Saints' Alex Anzalone: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Anzalone, who was placed on injured reserve Oct. 4, recently underwent surgery on his right shoulder, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
By virtue of landing on IR, Anzalone would be forced to sit out at least eight weeks regardless of his recovery timeline, but the fact that he needed surgery suggests he won't be on track to play again this season. The Saints are expected to sign outside linebacker Gerald Hodges on Wednesday to add extra depth at the position, but it's unclear who will be first in line to fill Anzalone's spot in the starting lineup. The 23-year-old rookie had tallied 16 tackles and one sack across the Saints' first four games prior to suffering the injury.
