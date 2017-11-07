Okafor had six tackles (three solo) and a half-sack in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

The six tackles were a season-high for Okafor, and also brings his sack total to 3.5. The 33 total tackles on the season are already a career high for the 26-year-old, who is finding success this season in a revamped Saints defense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories