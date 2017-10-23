Okafor had four tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win against the Packers.

Okafor has quietly posted both a sack and a forced fumble in three of his last four games. The fifth-year pro has seized control of the starting defensive end position opposite Cameron Jordan, and with Jordan commanding a ton of offensive attention, Okafor could continue to post quality fantasy numbers.

