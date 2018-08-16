Saints' Alex Okafor: Avoids major injury
Okafor (leg) suffered a bone bruise a sprained knee during practice Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While the prognosis isn't necessarily great, it's much better than the extent initially feared. The team has yet to release an estimated timetable for return, but Okafor is expected to serve as a key contributor on the Saints' defensive line when healthy.
